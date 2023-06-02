Seven-year NFL veteran and one-time Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is still looking for a new team, one he hopes will be his home for more than a year.

Appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Ngakoue talked about his desires in free agency as offseason workouts ramp up.

“I definitely want to play for a contender, play for a team and organization that wants to win a Super Bowl,” Ngakoue said.

After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ngakoue played for four different teams in the last three seasons, most recently with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.

Despite the almost constant movement, Ngakoue's production has relatively remained the same, a testament to the skills that the 28-year-old possesses. He recorded no less than eight sacks in a season, reaching double-digits in 2017 and 2021, and forced multiple fumbles in five of the seven years he's played.

Ngakoue said he would like to sign a multi-year deal with a contender and have something to build on. It's rare to see a player of his caliber bounce from team to team and he apparently has grown tired of the change of scenery every year.

Ngakoue should have several suitors calling for him considering his track record of health and productivity. He missed just four games throughout his seven years in the NFL.

NFL teams can never have enough pass-rushers and that's something that Yannick Ngakoue has done better than most over the course of his career. He should find himself on a contending team's roster before training camp rolls around.