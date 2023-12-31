Surprisingly enough, the Bears are reportedly expected to keep Matt Eberflus as head coach.

It's been a roller coaster of a season for the Chicago Bears but they've looked good in recent weeks. Despite that, many football fans believe that Matt Eberflus' time as head coach should be coming to an end in the offseason. However, it sounds like the franchise has a different plan in store for Eberflus.

With head coaching rumors running rampant around the league, the Bears are now expected to keep Eberflus as head coach next season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Head coach Matt Eberflus is expected to return in 2024, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on GameDay Kickoff.”

Maybe it's the recent span of success the Bears have had. Or perhaps the front office truly believes Eberflus is the guy to lead Chicago long-term. Either way, it's a bit surprising to see a report like this considering the consensus opinion about the second-year head coach.

Heading into Week 17, Eberflus' career record as the Bears head coach is just 9-23. Not an ideal record whatsoever. Additionally, the team has looked rather sloppy, for the most part. Albeit, the Bears are technically in the playoff race, even though they're a complete long shot.

Many believe it's the roster that's carrying the Bears to wins right now. The trade for Montez Sweat has brought some life to this defense. Additionally, Justin Fields has shown vast improvement as a quarterback. So much so, that speculation is growing that Chicago might be better off keeping Fields for the long term instead of selecting a rookie in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With that said, the Bears are definitely one of the most intriguing organization's in the league right now. They'll have a ton of cap space, fantastic draft capital, and apparently the same head coach next season.