The Chicago Bears are 4-4 in their last eight games. Could this stretch help Matt Eberflus keep his job into 2024?

The Chicago Bears enter the final third of the season with a 4-8 record, but you could make the case that they really should be 6-6 given the fact that their games earlier this season against Broncos and Lions were two losses that should've been wins. In their last eight games, the Bears are 4-4 and have shown plenty of fight and competence on both sides of the ball. Enough so that it now seems like a realistic possibility that Matt Eberflus may improbably get another season in Chicago.

“The smoke about coach Matt Eberflus' future is apparent in league circles,” writes ESPN Insider Jeremy Fowler. “But the feeling among people with the team is that the Bears have improved, Eberflus' team has continued to play hard for him, he has listened to team leaders when they've expressed concerns and — perhaps most importantly — quarterback Justin Fields' play has been steadier since returning from his thumb injury. And the Bears really want to beat the Lions this week after blowing a 12-point lead in Detroit two weeks ago (the Lions scored 17 unanswered points to win). The locker room is fired up for this game, and a win would do a lot for both the Bears and Eberflus.”

Now look, I've been a Bears fan my entire life and an avid consumer of the NFL for just as long. I've seen teams quit on coaches before. It's nothing new in the NFL. You can see it as it's happening. The Bears quit on Marc Trestman. They quit on John Fox. And not too long ago, they quit on Matt Nagy too. Here's the thing: I haven't seen this version of the Chicago Bears quit on Matt Eberflus yet.

It's surprising to me that this team has continued to fight for a coaching staff that I'm convinced is completely and totally in over their heads, but that is what has transpired. Credit to all 53 players on the roster for remaining locked in during the rockiest points of the season, and I guess to be fair, I need to give credit to Matt Eberflus and the rest of his staff has well. As much flak as I've given him, Eberflus has pushed, or maybe accidentally bumped into, the right buttons.

Mathematically, the Bears are still in the mix for a potential Wild Card spot in the NFC, and if you squint really hard at their remaining schedule, you could see a path to 9-8. God, I feel ridiculous even typing that out, but would it be totally out of the question for Chicago to beat Detroit, Atlanta and Arizona at home, and Cleveland and Green Bay on the road?

(Oh, yes, it is out of the question? Thanks for clarifying!)

Even if Chicago finished the season 7-10 or 8-9, it would mean they were an above .500 team from week 5 on. Is that enough for Matt Eberflus to keep his job, when it's already been floated that he's a goner ahead of the 2024 season? That remains to be seen, but a win over the NFC North leading Detroit Lions on Sunday would be a good start for Eberflus.