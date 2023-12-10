Bears dominate in second half and beat first-place Lions, giving Matt Eberflus the first 2-game winning streak of his head coaching career

The Chicago Bears are suddenly moving in the right direction. After blowing a late double-digit lead against the Lions earlier in the season, they dominated for much of the game against their NFC North rivals and earned a 28-13 victory. The win was the Bears second victory in a row, and it marked the first time that head coach Matt Eberflus had seen his team win consecutive games.

Matt Eberflus after the Bears earned consecutive wins for the first time in his tenure: “It’s been a long time coming. … We could feel this coming. The improvement has been happening over time.” — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) December 10, 2023

The coach tried to keep his cool after the game, but he was clearly happy to see the team make significant progress. “It’s been a long time coming. We could feel this coming. The improvement has been happening over time.”

The Bears had beaten the Minnesota Vikings 12-10 in their Week 12 Monday night game. Chicago had its bye in Week 13.

The Bears got off to a sharp start in building a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Lions were able to rebound in the second quarter and take a 13-10 lead into halftime. However, the second half belonged to Matt Eberflus and the Bears.

Chicago's defense did a great job against Jared Goff and the Lions offense. The Detroit quarterback completed 20 of 35 passes for 161 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. Jaylon Johnson and Tremaine Edmunds came up with the picks for the Bears.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields continued to make progress as he completed 19 of 33 passes for 233 yards with 1 touchdown and he did not throw an interception. Wide receiver D.J.Moore caught 6 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, and he also ran for a touchdown on Chicago's first possession of the game.