Matt Eberfuls has a friend in Kurt Warner. But the same can’t be said about Rex Ryan. Aside from that noise, Eberflus and the Chicago Bears worked out Tremaine Edmunds’ brother, Terrell. This could pair up the siblings, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“Family reunion? The #Bears are working out veteran FA S Terrell Edmunds today, source said. The former first-rounder has played for the #Steelers and #Jaguars this season. If he signs, he'd join his brother Tremaine, Chicago’s Pro Bowl LB.”

Tremaine is a seven-year veteran, who has earned two Pro Bowl honors. This season he had 60 tackles and an interception. Terrell Edmunds started his career with the Steelers, playing five years before moving on to the Eagles, Titans, and Jaguars. Terrell returned to Pittsburgh this year, but received his walking papers a couple of weeks ago.

Will Chicago Bears have a brotherly defensive duo?

Terrell Edmunds got picked in the first round, No. 28 overall, by the Steelers in the 2016 NFL Draft. His best season came in 2019, when he racked up 105 tackles and started all 16 games.

The decision to cut Edmunds surprised some folks around the NFL. If he cuts a deal with the Bears, he will have a chance to prove the Steelers acted too quickly.

Tremaine got picked by the Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons in Buffalo, earning both of his postseason honors. This year Tremaine reunited with defensive coordinator Eric Washington, who spent three seasons with Edmunds in Buffalo. Tremaine said he likes working with Washington, according to chicagobears.com.

“He was with the D-line, but it was good just seeing the leadership that he brought,” Edmunds said. “Seeing how he got guys ready to play, seeing how he developed some of the young guys. You can just tell through the production that they had in Buffalo, it just speaks to who he is as a man and as a coach.

“Everybody knew when coach E went up there, he'd come with the energy and knew exactly what he was talking about. You could just feel the room get energized and you could see guys were locked in.”

Strength of character makes difference for Bears DC

“Just being able to come to you man-to-man and have that connection,” Edmunds said. “And be able to just feel when somebody is real, I think that's definitely a big positive in what he does. That goes a long way with a player, asking about life off the field, asking about who you are as a human being.

“As a player, you're going to want to play harder. When you have somebody like that in that position, you're not going to want to let that person down. He possesses all those traits, and I think guys will feel that. You'll be able to tell everything is real, everything is genuine, and he truly wants the best out of each and every player.”