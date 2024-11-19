Following the blocked field goal heard around the world— or at least the Midwest— Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus doubled down on his decision not to run a play before Cairo Santos' game-winning field goal attempt.

Eberflus mentioned a fear of the Green Bay Packers forcing a fumble as a reason not to run another play before the field goal attempt, and many Bears fans were upset with the decision, per CHGO on X (formerly known as Twitter).

However, Hall of Fame quarterback and current media member Kurt Warner went to X to send an endorsement to the Bears' head coach on his decision.

“What if Bears run another play and lose 2 yrds bc everyone in the building know they are running??? Gaining is not a guarantee… yes all for trying… but they lost bc kicker kicked low, Packers pushed to make block… and maybe they went over Snapper & should have been a penalty! Quit piling on the coach,” Warner wrote. “They didn’t execute like they needed to!!”

And there's validity to what Warner wrote.

Sure, there's no guarantee that either D'Andre Swift or Roschon Johnson would've gained any yards. Sure, there's the possibility of fumbling the ball, giving the Bears absolutely no chance to kick the field goal at all.

However, it's not a secret that Santos' leg isn't the strongest in the league, and the Packers even mentioned that following the block.

In fact, since 2020, Santos has made 100% of kicks under 40 yards. That number drops to 76% on kicks exceeding 45 yards. Santos' attempt against the Packers was 46 yards, meaning the Bears could've theoretically gained six yards to get into the kicker's wheelhouse of perfection.

Instead, Eberflus insisted on running the clock down to three seconds, calling a timeout, and hoping for the best. Considering Eberflus' tenure with the Bears, this decision wasn't very surprising to many.

Bears HC Matt Eberflus is incapable of closing out games

Since becoming the Bears' head coach in 2022, there have been many instances of the Bears having a lead late in a game, and somehow finding a way to lose.

Per Stathole Sports on X (formerly known as Twitter), he found that Eberflus holds the worst record in the league among active head coaches in one-score games. At the top of the list is Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who holds a 22-10 (68.8%) record in such games.

On the polar opposite side of the list, Eberflus' Bears are 5-17 (22.7%) in one-score games. That stat alone should cause the Bears to make their first-ever in-season firing of a head coach, but it doesn't end there.

Diving deeper into Eberflus' time in Chicago, there's an even more alarming stat hidden within what Stathole Sports uncovered.

Per ESPN Analytics, the Bears have lost six games under Eberflus when they held an 80% win probability in the second half. Of those six, the Bears had a 95%+ win probability in four of them.

At some point, the idea of “piling on a coach” might be warranted. Although Warner thought Eberflus' logic was valid ahead of the blocked field goal, there comes a time when enough is enough.

And fans have had enough of Eberflus coaching the Bears to lose time and time again.