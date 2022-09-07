Bears’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears have begun to assemble their young core. On both sides of the ball, they have players full of potential.

But the team is still severely lacking in some areas. The offensive line appears to be one of the worst in the NFL. The receiving room lacks the star power that many of the NFL’s best offenses have. And the defense is riddled with holes.

But even with some of the holes that the team has, they have been sure to put together a solid foundation. And they also brought in a new regime to lead the unit.

Head coach Matt Eberflus will be entering his first season as a head coach. Before joining the Bears, he served as the defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bears also brought in a former player to become their general manager. Ryan Poles was hired for this position. During his time in the NFL, Poles was a member of the Bears practice squad.

With Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus leading the charge, this team could be headed in a good direction. But they are still not ready to compete with the best teams in the NFL.

Even if they struggle during the 2022 season, they have seemingly found their quarterback of the future. The team sees second-year quarterback Justin Fields as their franchise piece.

The Bears added Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. During his rookie season, he appeared in 12 games, while earning 10 total starts. He finished the season with a starting record of 2-8.

At times, Fields looked to be headed towards stardom. He finished the season with 1,870 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 420 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 72 attempts.

If the team hopes to continue to see Justin Fields succeed, they will have to continue to put playmakers around him.

Throughout last season, running back David Montgomery looked solid. In 13 games, he rushed for 849 yards and seven touchdowns. He also brought in 42 receptions for 301 yards.

Since being drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, Montgomery has been the main ball carrier in this Bears backfield. He has appeared in 44 games, recording 3,732 yards from scrimmage and 24 total touchdowns.

As he heads into the 2022 season, he looks to pick up where he left off. The fourth-year running back could be in line for a solid season.

Outside of David Montgomery, the Bears have several other young players on offense who have shown flashes.

During Montgomery’s absence, rookie running back Khalil Herbert played a big role in the offense. Herbert, a 2021 sixth-round pick, had 433 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Tight end Cole Kmet was a reliable option during his second season. He recorded 60 receptions for 612 yards. Now, in his third year, many believe he could take another step towards being one of the NFL’s better tight ends.

While these other players taking steps towards being better in 2022 is vital to the team’s success there is one player who stands out from the bunch. In a Bears wide receiver room desperate for playmakers, they could potentially have a star on their hands.

Bear’s 2022 X-factor: Darnell Mooney

The Bears look like they have found a potential star in wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

In his two years with the team, Mooney has shown drastic improvement. The Bears added Mooney in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

But before joining the Bears, Darnell Mooney dominated in college. In four seasons at Tulane, he recorded 154 receptions for 2,572 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

Now, Mooney seems to be finding his footing in the NFL.

During his rookie season, he recorded 61 receptions for 631 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Mooney then followed this campaign with a strong year two. He recorded 81 receptions for 1,055 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Mooney now heads into his third season as the Bears’ primary wide receiver. Allen Robinson leaving has left a large void within the Bears’ wide receiving room. And Mooney will now have more eyes on him than ever.

Justin Fields and the Bears offense as a whole will have to lean heavily on him. With a lack of proven receivers, Mooney will be the main pass-catcher for this unit.

A solid season for Darnell Mooney could equate to a decent year for the Chicago Bears. If the team hopes to turn in a solid performance in 2022, they will have to look for Mooney early and often.