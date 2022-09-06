The 2022 NFL season is nearly upon us, and teams are preparing to write their stories for the coming season. One organization that does not seem to have the brightest outlook in 2022 is the Chicago Bears. The team is coming off a 6-11 season, which led to a great deal of turnover within the organization. Chicago elected to move on from head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace shortly after the season. Head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles are set to take over in their first season in charge. While there is still a great deal of work to be done with this rebuild, here are four bold predictions for what to expect in the 2022 NFL season.

4. Cole Kmet catches six touchdowns

One player expected to play a notable role in the Bears’ offense is tight end Cole Kmet. The 2020 second-round pick has tallied 88 catches for 855 yards and two touchdowns so far in his NFL career. Kmet leapfrogged Jimmy Graham on the depth chart after starting behind him during his rookie season. He became the clear starting tight end last season and had solid production.

With another year of experience under his belt, look for Kmet to have an improved season in 2022. Tight ends are oftentimes the safety net for young quarterbacks, so expect him to be targeted by Justin Fields fairly heavily. Look for him to become an especially appealing target in the red zone. Making use of his 6-foot-6 frame around the end zone should be right at the top of the Bears’ game plan as the season kicks off.

3. Justin Fields will be sacked 45+ times

While the goal is always to win games, the main focus of the Bears this season will certainly be on the development of Justin Fields. Last year’s 11th overall pick played in 12 games last season, including being the starter for 10 of these. During these opportunities, he showed some positive flashes but also some areas for concern. In his 270 pass attempts, Fields threw for 1870 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also was sacked 36 times during this stretch.

Progress will be measured in his decision-making and performance rather than wins and losses, but there are sure to be some growing pains with the 23-year-old. Fields must improve on his willingness to get rid of the ball and avoid taking sacks. The Ohio State product can attempt to do too much at times in a way that negatively impacts the team. While this is something that can certainly be improved in the long run, expect Fields to struggle this season, though he did show a lot of promise in the preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns:

All 3 of Justin Fields touchdowns tonight. pic.twitter.com/tFrCqTotT7 — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) August 28, 2022

2. Khalil Herbert reaches 1,000 scrimmage yards

He may not have gotten a great opportunity last season, but there is a positive buzz surrounding Khalil Herbert coming out of training camp. Last year’s sixth-round pick was active for all 17 games last season and received 102 total carries. Herbert did an excellent job filling in when David Montgomery was injured, though he did not maintain a starting role. He ultimately ran for 433 yards and two touchdowns while playing a role in the receiving game. With another year under his belt and a new scheme in place, look for Herbert to make more of an impact this year.

The biggest weakness in the 5-foot-9 running back’s game is perceived to be his pass protection. While this is something he must work on, this is not uncommon for young running backs. Look for the Bears to find ways to get Herbert involved regardless and make him a weapon within the offense in 2022. He could make a massive impact as a change-of-pace back for Montgomery and is deserving of a larger opportunity.

1. Bears will win five or fewer games

As pessimistic view as it may be, the Bears have a greater opportunity of contending for the top pick than they do the top seed. Expect this year to operate as a rebuilding season and for Chicago to focus on the future. The results will not be based on the wins and losses, but rather on the strides forward the young players are making as the organization evaluates their future. Justin Fields is the clearest example of this, but it applies to many others on this Bears roster.

While there are some winnable matchups littered throughout the schedule, expect the Bears to struggle as a team this year. Winning more than five games would be looked at as an overachievement given the current state of the team. While the settlement of the Roquan Smith situation and the influence of the new system leaves some reason for optimism, expectations should be tempered for the Bears in 2022.