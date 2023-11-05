The Beatles' new single Now and Then was released on a limited-edition vinyl set as part of the 50th anniversary of the band.

The Beatles are back after over 50 years since they released their final studio album, Let It Be. Their new song Now and Then is out and is available in a new collectible vinyl set, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The song was released on November 2 and was originally written and recorded by John Lennon. It was meant to be a solo track, but it wasn't completed before his death. So, the song was in limbo until Paul McCartney revived it last year with AI helping in production.

“When we came to make what will be the last Beatles record, it was a demo that John had,” McCartney stated. “We were able to take John's voice and get it pure through this AI. Then we can mix the record as you would normally do.”

Amazon now offers a limited-edition 7-inch clear vinyl collectors set that features the new song.

Now and Then is part of an expanded 50th anniversary edition of the Beatles compilation albums released in 1973, that's known as the Red and Blue Albums.

This 50th-anniversary vinyl set features 75 tracks, six LPs, and everything a Beatles mania fan would want.

It's all bundled inside a collectible gatefold. The inserts contain new sleeve notes penned by John Harris, a journalist and author.

Though you can hear Now and Then on streaming services, having it on vinyl might prove to be the ultimate way to listen to this new Beatles track.