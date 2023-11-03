Alan Williams, who renamed himself John Lennon, was first to purchase the Beatles' 'last' song, 'Now and Then.'

First customer

One Beatles super-fan, Alan Williams, who changed his name by deed poll to John Lennon, bought the first copy of “Now and Then” at a midnight release event in Liverpool. Pictures surfaced of Williams purchasing the Beatles' “last” song as he donned Lennon's signature round glasses and his iconic New York City photo on his shirt.

The #Beatles ‘final song’ #NowAndThen is now on sale! Here’s the first man to buy a copy at @hmvLiverpool – his name, which he changed by deed poll, is John Lennon! pic.twitter.com/q7McCx4GFi — Radio City News (@RadioCityNews) November 3, 2023

The Daily Mail detailed this midnight event. 200 fans in Liverpool were allowed into the store to be first to buy the single in either clear, blue, or black vinyl.

“Now and Then” is dubbed as the “last” Beatles song. It spawned from home demo sessions done by John Lennon in the 70s. The remaining Fab Four — Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison — attempted to finish it along with “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love” in the 90s for their Anthology album.

While the first two were completed, “Now and Then” was left unfinished. Nearly three decades later, the remaining two Beatles, McCartney and Starr, finished the song. They got a little help from the Lord of the Rings and The Beatles: Get Back director Peter Jackson (and AI). McCartney and Starr added new lyrics and did overdubs from Lennon's cleaned-up vocals and Harrison's leftover guitar parts.

“Now and Then” was released as a single on November 2. “Love Me Do,” the Beatles' first single, serves as the single's B-side.