Benfica are reportedly set to make an offer to Juventus veteran Angel Di Maria in a bid to lure the Argentina international back to Lisbon.

The 35-year-old winger is currently a free agent playing for one season with Juventus, and he is said to be considering a number of options for his next move. He’s made 24 appearances for the Serie A team, scoring four goals. They finished 7th in the Serie A league with a 21-win, 6-draw and 3-loss record. Di Maria has stated that he will not be renewing his contract with Juventus.

Benfica will reportedly ‘try to attempt’ a big splash to re-sign Angel Di Maria., per Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese club is hoping that Di Maria’s love for the club and his desire to play in Europe will convince him to sign for them.

It’s worth noting, however, that the interest has yet to manifest into actual negotiations. Di Maria and Benfica have yet to touch base as the Portuguese side is “not the only option” for the winger, according to Romano.

Di Maria spent four years at Benfica from 2007 to 2010, and made 76 appearances for the club, scoring 7 goals. He helped Benfica win the Primera Liga title in 2009-10, as well as the Portuguese League Cup in 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons.

Di Maria has since gone on to play for Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain, winning numerous trophies along the way. He is a UEFA Champions League winner, and he has also won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in 2022, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Copa América.

Di Maria is still a highly-rated player for his age and he would be a major coup for Benfica if they were able to sign him. The Portuguese club is looking to add depth to their roster after dominating the scene with a 28 win, 3 draw, and 3 loss record, and Di Maria would provide them with a wealth of experience and quality.

In addition to Benfica, Di Maria is also said to be attracting interest from a number of Saudi clubs. The Saudi clubs are offering Di Maria huge financial packages, but he is said to be keen to stay in Europe.

Angel Di Maria is expected to make a decision on his future in the coming weeks. If he does decide to join Benfica, it would be a major boost for the club and their fans.