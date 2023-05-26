Argentine winger Angel Di Maria will walk away from Juventus as a free agent at the end of the season. The World Cup winner had said in February that he hadn’t discussed a new deal with Juve so far.

According to the reports from GOAL, the transfer policy has changed at Juventus. Hence, they have decided to go on a different path and don’t have Di Maria as part of their plans. There is also the potential talk of Adrien Rabiot leaving the Turin-based club at the end of the season.

The former Real Madrid man joined the Italian giants on a one-year contract last season with the potential option of extending his contract. Di Maria has made 38 appearances for the old lady this season. However, he has made 25 starts out of them as the club had a hectic schedule to stick with.

Juventus were eliminated from the Champions League group stages. Then, they reached the semi-final of the Europa League before losing to Sevilla. Moreover, the Italian giants saw an initial 15-point deduction due to the capitals-gain scandal. However, that deduction was reduced to 10 points.

As far as Di Maria is concerned, he will be a free agent in the summer. Although his next destination is unknown, he hopes to be in Europe and compete for his spot in next year’s Copa America. The 35-year-old was instrumental for Argentina in the 2022 World Cup, scoring in the final against France as the South Americans emerged victorious.