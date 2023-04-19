The Italian giants host the Portuguese goliaths in the topmost European competition in football! It’s time to check our Champions League odds series, starring our Inter-Benfica prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Inter got the lead ahead of Benfica in the first leg, scoring two goals to none in their travel to Lisbon. However, the Black and Blues have been humbled by Monza in the Serie A, losing 0-1 in the Round of 30 in the San Siro Giuseppe Meazza.

After an excellent run in 2023, the Eagles have been caught in a pickle. Including their first-leg loss, O Glorioso is on a three-game losing streak, losing to Porto and Chaves in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. The Eagles will be looking to find their third European Cup trophy, but they need to overtake the hosts in Italy.

Here are the Inter-Benfica soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Inter-Benfica Odds

Inter Milan: +105

SL Benfica: +250

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: -104

Under 2.5 Goals: -116

How to Watch Inter vs. Benfica

TV: N/A

Stream: Amazon Prime, Paramount+, ViX+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Inter Can Beat Benfica

Inter Milan had not gotten past the quarters since 2009-10 when they won over Bayern Munich in the final. Inter gained the upper hand last Tuesday as they posted a 2-0 triumph on the road. The Nerazzurri are on the verge of their first semifinal since their last European trophy, the first time in their last seven appearances in the competition. Inter posts an 11-0-5 record at home, scoring 27 goals in their home turf.

Inter Milan is currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and has not been at their best so far this season. The Nerazzurri slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Monza, a team 13 points behind them in the table. Internazionale will definitely have a point to prove this week. Inter Milan has flattered to deceive in recent weeks but will be intent on proving their mettle in Europe. In fact, they have failed to win in six games in Italy. Not exactly a good sign, but Simone Inzaghi’s group only needs a draw here to move on. Even a slim defeat would do.

Inter Milan has been very strong defensively lately, especially during Champions League play. After posting three clean sheets in the group stage, Inter Milan has yet to allow a goal over three matches during the knockout phase of the competition. Nicolo Barella scored his second UCL goal and striker Romelu Lukaku recorded his third in the first-leg victory against Benfica, with the latter tying Edin Dzeko for the team lead. Inter now has six clean sheets in this UCL campaign while also averaging 18 tackles, 9.6 interceptions, and 20.4 clearances per game.

While Inzaghi’s men have struggled to find success in Serie A this term, they certainly have a legitimate chance to get their hands on another UCL trophy. With three goals, the 29-year-old Lukaku has matched his total in 18 contests for Inter Milan during Serie A play. The Belgian has produced six goals over his last seven games across all competitions and has recorded each of the team’s last three dating back to the group stage. Lautaro Martinez has converted just once in the Champions League but ranks second in Serie A with 14 goals.

There are only a few absences for Inter in this game. Milan Skriniar is declared out while Stefan de Vrij is doubtful.

Why Benfica Can Beat Inter

Benfica is at the top of the Primeira Liga table at the moment and has been fairly impressive this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Chaves over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture. The Eagles have lost three consecutive outings in Portugal, now just holding a four-point lead at the top. Their attack has also scored only once in the previous three games across competitions.

The Eagles were unable to break through in the first leg but had been on fire offensively prior to the loss, registering 17 goals over their previous four Champions League matches. Benfica posted 4-3 and 6-1 victories against Juventus and Maccabi Haifa, respectively, in their final two group stage games before outscoring Club Brugge 7-1 in their Round of 16 matchups. Forward Joao Mario led the team with six goals and had converted in five consecutive contests prior to last Tuesday.

The quarterfinals have unfortunately been Benfica’s kryptonite, failing to ever move on to the last four. They also lost at this stage in 2021-22 to Premier League giants Liverpool. Benfica has punched above their weight this season and will look for revenge after being outplayed in the reverse fixture.

On a more positive note, Roger Schmidt’s squad has already won in Italy in this year’s competition, beating Juventus in the group stages. It will take a lopsided victory to eliminate Inter on Wednesday. Benfica has a fairly decent road record in Portugal, tallying an 11-1-2 record and scoring 25 goals away from home. This is definitely a good sign for the Eagles, but they will need this momentum in their European clash.

For Benfica, Alexander Bah and Julian Draxler will see the game on the sidelines. Goncalo Ramos is expected to spearhead the Eagles’ attack, while Rafa Silva, Joao Mario, and Fredrik Aursnes will be complementing him on front. Florentino Luis and Chiquinho shall be slotted as holding midfielders.

Final Inter-Benfica Prediction & Pick

Both teams will be seeking their ticket to the semifinals. However, Inter got the best out of Benfica, and with the Serie A trophy not achievable this time, the Black and Blues will be kicking their way as they go deeper here in the Champions League. Take the hosts to win the game.

Final Inter-Benfica Prediction & Pick: Inter Milan (+105), Over 2.5 goals (-104)