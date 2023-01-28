Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals all the way to the Super Bowl last season. Yet not everyone was confident that they would be within a game away from doing the very same thing before the season began, as they are now.

The Bengals quarterback was asked about what the moment means for the organization as a whole. Burrow admitted that the macro view wasn’t something he’s thought about much, but knows it came simply with trusting the process:

“We’re in this game back to back years. I think if you would have told people that we were going to be in this spot a couple of years ago, I think people would say we were crazy. But we trusted the process, trusted the organization and front office. Put together a great team and great people. It got us to this point.”

Where Joe Burrow has thrown a football, winning has followed so far in his career. That’s why to him, the moment is far from “surreal”, but instead second nature as his Bengals face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for the second year in a row.

“I wouldn’t say it’s surreal. Winning is expected.”

Joe Burrow, after dropping to 0-2 as a rookie in 2020: “I’ll never adjust or accept losing. That’s just something that’s not in my mindset.” Joe Burrow, prior to his 2nd straight AFC Championship game: “I wouldn’t say it’s surreal. Winning is expected.” JOE BRRR 🥶 pic.twitter.com/zLYCxhK7IP — Matt Fitzgerald (@MattFitz_gerald) January 27, 2023

The build-up towards the AFC Championship game has been anxiety-inducing to say the least. Not only does the game decide who gets to go to the Super Bowl. It could bring a lasting impact on the narratives being written on its stars in Burrow and Mahomes. Whoever wins gets another shot at glory, while the loser has to hear about it for another year.