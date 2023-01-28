Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, didn’t hold back as she fired back at Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval for his Joe Burrow diss on the Kansas City Chiefs QB.

On Friday ahead of the upcoming AFC Championship clash between the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, Mayor Pureval started the smack-talking with a savage statement where he said Burrow has been asked to take a paternity test to confirm if he’s the true father of Mahomes. It is in reference to the Kansas City QB’s 0-3 record against his Cincinnati counterpart.

Here’s the full statement from Mayor Pureval:

“Be it proclaimed, whereas the Cincinnati Bengals are headed to ‘Burrowhead’ Stadium for their second consecutive AFC Championship Game. Whereas last year’s game, the Bengals scored more points than the Chiefs, resulting in a Bengals victory and a Chiefs loss. Whereas Joseph Lee Burrow, who’s 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test to confirming whether or not he is his father. “Whereas all season long, Cincinnati has been on a path of destiny, fighting it out to overcome anyone who stands between them and a Super Bowl win. And whereas Kansas City, is named after its neighboring state, which is, you know, just kind of weird. “Now, therefore, I, Aftab Pureval, Mayor of the city of Cincinnati, do hereby proclaim January 29th, 2023 as ‘They Gotta Play Us Day’ in Cincinnati. Thank you.”

After seeing the statement, Brittany Mahomes took to Twitter to slam Mayor Pureval and call his attempt to troll Patrick Mahomes “weak” and “embarrassing.”

To be fair, while some may find the Joe Burrow paternity test diss savage, it might still be early for Cincinnati to talk. After all, Burrow and the Bengals have yet to win a Super Bowl, while Mahomes is already a champion–which he did in his third season with the team.

Furthermore, talking trash too early even before the game starts isn’t really ideal, as it often comes back to bite those who talk a lot.

The wait won’t be too long until the Chiefs and Bengals play each other. After that, the bragging rights will naturally be given to whoever wins.