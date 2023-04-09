Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer has no doubts about who he thinks is the best quarterback in the league today, and it isn’t Patrick Mahomes; the 43-year-old believes that title belongs to Joe Burrow.

Palmer joined his brother Jordan Palmer on the latter’s podcast, “The QB Room” to discuss his thoughts on the state of the position today, and he had high praise for the Bengals starting signal-caller.

“I think Joe is the best quarterback in the league. I know Patrick [Mahomes] is phenomenal, but I just think Joe’s more consistent. He’s more consistent,” Palmer explained on the podcast.

“He’s more accountable to run the system and the play that’s called and not feel like, ‘Well, he didn’t win last time and get open for me, so I’m gonna do it with my feet,’ and then before you know it, you’re sacked for a four-yard loss because you tried to make two or three guys miss. Joe is just…talk about not having a weakness.

Mentally strong, physically tough, accurate, can throw it far enough, fast enough, gets the ball out quick, and then he can actually do a lot with his legs.”

Carson continued to say that although Burrow isn’t as physically imposing as some quarterbacks, namely Cam Newton or Justin Herbert, he’s similar to Tom Brady as “Brady doesn’t have the wheels and isn’t as confident with the ball in his hands running as Joe is.”

Joe Burrow has been improving each year he’s been in the league after dominating college football at LSU, and could be even better in his fourth season due to the team signing top-tier tackle in Orlando Brown Jr., according to Dadio Makdook of SB Nation’s Cincy Jungle.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are likely to continue to fight for AFC supremacy for the foreseeable future with two of the game’s greatest quarterbacks running the show, but Carson Palmer gives the edge to Joe Burrow.