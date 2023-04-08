Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Did the Cincinnati Bengals just find their new running back? After losing Samaje Perine and the ever-increasing likelihood that Joe Mixon is gone, the team needs a new RB (or two) to take over. Despite being in the dog days of the offseason, though, there are still some good backs left on the table. A Bengals player recently posted an IG story featuring Ezekiel Elliott, prompting rumors to start coming in.

Like when you see it👀 pic.twitter.com/zMZygA8F83 — DB (@bengalsdrake) April 7, 2023

Two things to note here: first, this does like the performance facility in Texas, so it’s logical for Ezekiel Elliott to be there. Secondly, Ja’Marr Chase (who is in the video as well) is friends with Elliott, and also shares the same agency with the former Cowboys running back. There’s some smoke for Bengals fans here, but maybe not quite enough to lead to a fire yet.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Bengals are in need of some backfield depth after their failed Super Bowl run last year. Joe Mixon was one of the worst rushers in the league last year, and is now facing a slew of cases that could get him cut. His backup, Samaje Perine, signed with the Broncos in the offseason. Perine’s loss was gut-wrenching: many expected him to take over Mixon’s role after he was inevitably released. Now, they need a quick and fast rusher to tear an opening for Joe Burrow to exploit.

Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t fill that particular need for the Bengals (speed rusher), but he would still be valuable for different reasons. The former Cowboys RB isn’t a speedster on the ground, but he provides excellent pass-blocking (something that Perine excelled in, but Mixon struggled with). When you have a QB like Burrow under center, more pass protection is always welcome. He’s also good in short yardage situations, so he’ll probably be best utilized as a third-down back or a red-zone threat.

The Bengals have other ways of improving their running back position. One such avenue is the upcoming NFL draft. If Bijan Robinson falls to them at 28, then that’s a steal for them. Even if Robinson goes earlier, though, Cincy still have plenty of time to select their next backfield player.