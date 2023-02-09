Carson Palmer not only believes Aaron Rodgers will be traded to the New York Jets but thinks it would energize the future Hall of Fame QB.

Palmer, the former NFL quarterback, was a guest Thursday on the “Von Cast.” He was asked if he thought Rodgers would follow Nathaniel Hackett, his BFF and former offensive coordinator from 2019-21, to the Jets. Hackett was hired as OC by the Jets two weeks ago.

“I think there’s a great chance,” Palmer responded. “I think there’s a much better chance of that happening than of him wearing that same color green he has been wearing for 16 (actually, 18) years.”

Carson Palmer thinks there's a 'great chance' Aaron Rodgers joins the Jets 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Himh64WpQf — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 9, 2023

Though there’s much speculation that the Jets will try to trade for Rodgers this offseason, the 39-year-old has not said if he will even play in 2023. If he does, the Green Bay Packers may want to move him and his hefty contract so that Jordan Love can be their starting QB.

Palmer, who played 14 seasons for three teams from 2004-17, added that a trade to New York could give Rodgers a welcome jolt.

Carson Palmer says trade to Jets could be ‘energizing’ for Aaron Rodgers

“Sometimes you just need to get reenergized,” Palmer explained. “The opportunity to go into a new locker room and introduce yourself and establish new leadership and your traits rub off on your new teammates, that’s energizing when you get older.”

Rodgers has played his entire NFL career with the Packers since they selected him in the first round (No. 24 overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft. He struggled, by his standards, this season. He was picked off 12 times, his most since 2010 (11).

“As you get older, it just gets monotonous,” Palmer continued. “It’s the same coach, it’s the same system, it’s the same schedule, it’s the same facility … a new environment sometimes is invigorating.”

"I'm still in the art of contemplation about my future.. after my isolation retreat I'll be ready to make a decision" ~ @AaronRodgers12#PMSinAZpic.twitter.com/21uLlRDlQr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 7, 2023

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson endorsed a possible trade for Rodgers this week. And All-Pro corner Sauce Gardner has been active on social media trolling fans about New York pursuing the four-time League MVP.

Rodgers said Tuesday he’s going to isolate in a “darkness retreat” for four days and will have a decision after the Super Bowl on Sunday as to whether he’ll play or not in 2023.