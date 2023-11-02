The Bengals received worrying updates on Joe Mixon and Trey Hendrickson on Wednesday, but they have both returned to practice

The Cincinnati Bengals have managed to overcome an ugly start to the season to bring their record back to 4-3, but they have been dealing with some concerning injuries ahead of their Week 9 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. This is a huge game for the Bengals, and it's vital that they have their best players available, which is why fans will surely love the latest pair of updates on Joe Mixon and Trey Hendrickson.

Mixon has been dealing with a chest injury as of late, which caused him to log a limited participation in practice on Wednesday. Mixon is coming off his best game of the season and has been really solid for the Bengals again this year (112 CAR, 453 YDS, 2 TD, 19 REC, 127 YDS) which is why having him against the Bills is so important. It seems like Mixon's status is trending in the right direction, as he is set to practice again in some capacity on Thursday.

Via Jay Morrison:

“Joe Mixon, who was limited yesterday with a chest injury, walking in to practice in jersey with helmet and cleats.”

Bengals star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson also returns to practice

At this point, it seems like it would take something drastic to prevent Mixon from suiting up in Week 9 against the Bills. On the other hand, though, Hendrickson's status didn't seem nearly as good after he missed practice on Wednesday entirely with an ankle injury. Like Mixon, though, Hendrickson was practicing for Cincinnati on Thursday, which is a great sign for his availability against Buffalo.

Via Jay Morrison:

“Trey Hendrickson back at practice today.”

Hendrickson has been an absolute menace for the Bengals once again this season, racking up eight sacks in seven games while also forcing a pair of fumbles too. Getting pressure on Josh Allen to keep him uncomfortable under center is going to be key, but thankfully, it looks like Henderson is also trending towards playing for Cincy in their massive upcoming matchup.