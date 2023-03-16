The Cincinnati Bengals are serious about giving Joe Burrow one of the best offensive lines in pro football. Less than 24 hours after signing Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to a 4-year, $64 million contract, the Bengals have agreed to a deal with offensive guard Cody Ford.

The former Buffalo Bill and Arizona Cardinal was visiting with the Bengals when word of Brown’s signing became news. Ford is expected to provide depth on the offensive line and compete with Max Scharping and Jackson Carman for reps.

The Bengals were beaten in the Super Bowl following the 2021 season, and fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game last year. Burrow was sacked 5 times in that game, and it was clear throughout the season that the quarterback was under too much pressure and that moves would have to be made in the offseason to upgrade the offensive line.

While signing Brown away from the Chiefs is a huge move worthy of headlines, solid depth signings can go a long way towards keeping things moving in a positive direction once a team starts to get hit with injuries. Cody Ford certainly can provide quite a bit of help in that area.

The Bengals had to compete with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets to land Brown, and they paid a huge premium to get him. Brown is likely to stay at left tackle with the Bengals because he is a 4-time Pro Bowler at the position. Ford should be able to man either guard position for the Bengals.