Although the Bengals failed to get back to the Super bowl, last season was still a rousing success. The franchise proved to fans and the Kansas City Chiefs that they were not merely a fluke and will remain in Super Bowl contention for the foreseeable future. Naturally, they wanted to keep their core intact in NFL Free Agency.

So far, they have mostly met that goal. The Bengals and linebacker Germaine Pratt have agreed to a new contract worth $21 million, per Tom Pelissero. The NC State product has been a reliable presence on the defensive line, recording more than 90 tackles combined in each of the last two seasons.

There was some speculation that general manager Duke Tobin could have been looking to add a big name at linebacker, but Pratt’s consistency and affordability was clearly valued by Cincinnati. He will earn almost half of the contract’s value in his first year before making $15 million over the last two. A team friendly deal that keeps the Bengals in the hunt for other moves in NFL free agency.

The 26-year-old has probably been a bit overlooked and was among the top linebackers in coverage with a 90.1 grade according Pro Football Focus. Pratt had two pass deflections against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs and eight tackles against the Chiefs in the AFC title game. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has excelled at getting the most from his defense, and with Pratt, Cincy has a good chance to remain one of the stingiest units in the league.

The Bengals still have plenty of cap space to work with, so fans will be anxiously awaiting their next move in a pivotal offseason.