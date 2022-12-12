By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals still have not lost since October. After a Week 14 win over the Cleveland Browns, Joe Burrow and company are 9-4. Unfortunately, they could likely lose wide receiver Tyler Boyd for a little bit due to a finger injury.

The good news, though, is that the 28-year-old Boyd isn’t expected to miss that much time. “Bengals WR Tyler Boyd could miss a week or two after dislocating a finger on his right hand in Sunday’s win over the Browns, but it shouldn’t be an extended absence, per source,” reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. “Healing, pain tolerance will dictate when he returns.” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Boyd will be considered week-to-week.

In 13 games this season, Boyd has recorded 655 receiving yards, 45 catches and four touchdowns. He is averaging the most yards per reception of his career at 14.6, which is the best mark among Burrow’s key targets. The Bengals will still be dangerous while Boyd recovers, especially with Ja’Marr Chase back from his injury and cooking opposing secondaries.

With Burrow still leading the way and improving as the season progresses, the Bengals should continue to build on their five-game winning streak. Their next two games will be on the road but come against some not-so-great squads, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots. They look like a team ready to make noise in the AFC playoff picture yet again.