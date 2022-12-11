By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are starting to cook again. After struggling a bit to start the season, the reigning AFC champs have won their last four games, including a clutch win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The offense, after going through some growing pains, have found their groove again even without Ja’Marr Chase.

So, how did Cincy turn their season around? Well, by letting Joey B be Joey B. The Bengals made a concerted effort to get Joe Burrow more involved in the offense starting Week 5, sources told James Palmer. This includes letting Burrow make adjustments himself as he sees fit.

“I’m told the #Bengals changed their offense Week 5 to give Joe Burrow more control to make adjustments. QB coach Dan Pitcher and OC Brian Callahan have helped this offensive evolution since then and after Week 5, Cincinnati has won 6 of 7 and Burrow is in the MVP race.”

This is quite in line with how the Bengals went on their hot streak late last season, too. After struggling for a few games, Zac Taylor’s crew decided to hand Joe Burrow the reins to the offense. The former No. 1 overall pick rose to the occasion, delivering clutch performances to lead them straight to the Super Bowl.

With Ja’Marr Chase back in the roster, this Bengals roster is starting to look like the same juggernaut that took the league by storm last season. Before that, though, Burrow must conquer one of his biggest demons in Week 14: Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns.