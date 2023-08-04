The Cincinnati Bengals are making sure linebacker Logan Wilson isn't going anywhere in the foreseeable future.

On Friday, the Bengals and Wilson agreed to a $37.25 million contract that will keep the 27-year-old in Cincinnati for an additional four years. Wilson will earn an average of $11.2 million in the first two years of the new deal, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Wilson's contract extension comes roughly five months after the Bengals also inked fellow linebacker Germaine Pratt to a three-year, $21 million deal. There were questions whether Cincinnati would be able to keep both of its linebackers that played a big role in its success over the last two years, but clearly, the interest was there from the team to bring back two of its defensive cores.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Logan Wilson arrived in Cincinnati as a third-round pick in 2020. He has since worked his way up to the Bengals roster, becoming a consistent starter for the team in his second and third years. In 2022, he started in all the 15 games he played and recorded a total of 123 tackles to go along with seven quarterback hits, four passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble. He also had 2.5 sacks last season, as well as three tackles for loss.

With both Wilson and Pratt locked in with the Bengals for the long-term, Cincinnati is expected to have some continuity as they look to build a Super Bowl contender around star quarterback Joe Burrow. Certainly, defense won't be a problem for the team any time soon.