The Cincinnati Bengals are currently taking every precaution necessary with Joe Burrow as he recovers from a calf injury he suffered during training camp. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked about an updated recovery timeline for Joe Burrow, and he decided to be as vague as possible, reports Fox19's Joe Danneman.

“Q: ‘Still several weeks?' A: ‘Still several weeks from when I (originally) said.'”

It sounds like Zac Taylor does not have any answers and is not really interested in delving further into when the Bengals might see Joe Burrow back in training camp. If this answer is any indication, it would be no surprise to see Burrow be held out until the regular season.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bengals fans held a collective breath after Joe Burrow went down with a non-contact injury during a scramble play earlier in camp. Early indications are that it is nothing serious enough to keep him out for a long period of time, but it is evidently enough to keep him out for the next ‘several weeks.'

For now, Taylor and the rest of the Bengals staff will keep training camp focused on getting the roster ready for a Super Bowl or bust season. The Bengals believe that they are good and talented enough to become champions this year, although that will really only be the case if they have a healthy Burrow.

Both Bengals and NFL fans will hope that Burrow returns from injury sooner rather than later. In the meantime, stay tuned for any more updates from head coach Zac Taylor.