The Cincinnati Bengals made a serious splash this week, signing Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown to a $64 million deal after an impressive career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Current OL coach Frank Pollack couldn’t believe it at first, either.

Via The Cincinnati Enquirer:

“It really kind of came out of nowhere,” Pollack said. “I was not expecting us to be in position to do anything for someone of his caliber. It just kind of came on our radar, with me anyway, the day that we got that deal done. It was exciting. They said, ‘Hey, take a look at this guy, he might be in play.’ I’m like ‘You’ve got to be kidding me. Really? Wow!” So, it was surprising. It was fantastic. It was an exciting day for the Bengals.”

An exciting day to say the least. What an addition.

Brown was the best tackle in free agency and he now joins a bitter rival of the Chiefs. He immediately improves the offensive line in front of QB Joe Burrow but his arrival has resulted in fellow tackle Jonah Williams requesting a trade. Pollack voiced his desire to keep Williams, who was the Bengals’ left tackle last season:

“I’ve reached out to Jonah,” Pollack said. “I don’t want to really spend a lot of time talking about that. I’d love to coach Jonah. I’ve loved coaching him. There’s an old saying that this is a great game and a crazy business. I hope we get to coach him. He’s a good football player. He’s got a bright future. Hopefully, it’s still here with the Bengals in 2023.”

While it would be ideal to keep both, Cincinnati will be content in knowing Brown is protecting Burrow in 2023.