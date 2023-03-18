Heading into free agency, the Cincinnati Bengals were prepared to lose two key members of the secondary in the safety duo of Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell. Unfortunately for the team, this was in fact the case. Bell opted to sign with the Carolina Panthers, while Bates headed to the Atlanta Falcons.

Following the departure of both safeties, the team has been forced to figure out how to address the position. With their recent signing, they have made the first real move.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team has signed former Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott to a three-year deal worth up to $12 million.

Over four seasons with the Rams, Nick Scott has developed into a talented playmaker in the secondary. Over 65 regular season games, and 17 starts, he made an impact in the secondary.

In total, Nick Scott recorded 157 total tackles, 101 solo tackles, one tackle for loss, nine defended passes and four interceptions with the team.

This past season, Scott took the field for all 17 games for the Rams. In addition, he started in 16, the most of his career. He finished the campaign playing the best football of his career. While being on the field for a career-high 984 snaps, he recorded 86 total tackles, 56 solo tackles, five defended passes, and two interceptions.

With the addition of Nick Scott, the Bengals add a starter to the secondary. If he can play at a similar level to how he did in 2022, he could fill a major need for the Bengals defense.