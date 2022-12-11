By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals may have won their Week 14 matchup against the Browns, but it looks like they’ll be losing Trey Hendrickson for the foreseeable future. The standout pass rusher received a worrying injury update following the Bengals’ victory.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist in the win over the Browns. He is expected to be out for, “a few weeks.”

Rapoport noted that Hendrickson actually played the fourth quarter with a broken wrist. His, alongside the entire defense’s play, was crucial in the Bengals 23-10 victory over Cleveland. As Hendrickson battled through his gruesome injury, Cincinnati held the Browns scoreless in the fourth quarter.

For the game, the Bengals allowed just 71 yards rushing to an offense that has Nick Chubb. Furthermore, they held the Browns to just 4-of-15 on third downs. Cincinnati forced four punts, four turnover on downs and even came away with an interception.

While Trey Hendrickson had just one tackle on the game, he had been a force for the Bengals prior to the injury. On the season, he has 28 tackles, 22 quarterback hits and six sacks. He’s coming off a Pro Bowl year in 2021 that saw him record a career-high 14 sacks.

The Bengals are currently in a prime position to make the playoffs with their 9-4 record. However, they’ll have to continue their postseason hunt without Hendrickson, at least for a couple weeks. While he was able to finish the game against the Browns, Hendrickson will now have to fully recover before re-joining Cincinnati on the gridiron.