Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt has officially broken his silence and apologized for his viral outburst at Joseph Ossai following their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Pratt was caught on video voicing his displeasure after Ossai’s costly penalty late in the fourth quarter allowed the Chiefs to be in field goal range and eventually convert it for the win. The Bengals LB didn’t hold back in expressing his frustration, as he yelled and dropped a few expletives as they headed to the locker room.

While Pratt didn’t mention any name, it was clear he’s referring to Ossai since he said, “What the f–k? Why the f–k did you touch the quarterback?”

A lot of people didn’t appreciate what Pratt did, with the likes of Micah Parsons and Darius Slay saying he’s wrong for doing that. For his part, Pratt slammed his critics in a now-deleted Instagram post and said that “people will post anything on social media for likes and views.”

“I have real feelings and sometimes they are raw. If you love something as much as I do sometimes things will be said in the heat of the moment. But I know what type of teammate I am. And what type of man I am. Trust me no love lost, I’m hurt. Remember some people will hate you, rate you and shake you and try to break you, but I will stand tall like always,” Pratt added.

Now in his latest statement, however, Pratt lightened his tone and admitted he was wrong for what he did. He did reiterate the fact that what he did came in the heat of the moment, though he has since realized his mistake.

“It’s a reaction that anybody has that’s a competitor. You know what was at stake in that moment,” Pratt said, per Shelby Dermer of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “A guy made a mistake, over and done with it. I was emotional. I was in the moment. As a man, you can look yourself in the mirror and say I was wrong. I wasn’t a great teammate in that moment.”