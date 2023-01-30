Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai drew a late hit penalty that gave helped the Kansas City Chiefs move on to the Super Bowl. The incident surely upset Bengals fans, but it also upset teammate Germaine Pratt.

Cameras near the Bengals locker room caught players filing into the visitors locker room. Pratt can be seen yelling as he makes his way through, dropping a few expletives along the way.

“It’s the motherf–kin’ last series,” Pratt said as he entered the locker room. “What the f–k? Why the f–k did you touch the quarterback?”

The hit in question came as Patrick Mahomes was running out of bounds. Ossai reached out and shoved the Chiefs quarterback despite him already having two feet on the sidelines.

After the game, Ossai spoke to the media where he expressed gratitude for his teammates giving him support. “Means the world to me. These guys mean a lot to me,” a visibly emotional Ossai said.

“I gotta learn from experience. I gotta learn not to get close to that quarterback when he’s close to that sideline,” the Bengals defensive end continued. “If there’s anything that could possibly cause a penalty in a dire situation like that, I gotta be better.”

The Bengals sought their second straight trip to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, they will not get a chance to redeem their loss to the Los Angeles Rams from a year ago.

Instead, they will head into the offseason looking to put this situation behind them. They have the talent to make it back here soon, but only time will tell if the Bengals can bounce back from this heartbreaking loss.