There’s palpable tension in the air in the Cincinnati Bengals locker room. Their season ended in brutal fashion after Joseph Ossai’s costly penalty led to a game-winning field goal. Most of the players were sympathetic towards the young defensive lineman, who played his heart out during the game. However, Bengals LB Germaine Pratt had other ideas, blowing up at Joseph Ossai as they were going into the locker room.

Bengals LB Germaine Pratt after Bengals loss 😳 (via @KatieKapustaTV)pic.twitter.com/nWj3epnHTd — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 30, 2023

It certainly doesn’t feel good to be in Ossai’s shoes in this video, as he’s getting chewed out by his own teammate. A lot of people had negative reactions to Germaine Pratt’s outburst in the Bengals locker rom. These include some of his NFLpeers in Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay and Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons.

It’s a bad look for Germaine Pratt for him to blow up on his own teammate after a loss like that. Frustrations are running high, obviously: the Bengals all game long felt like they were getting shafted by the referees. The defense wasn’t getting to the injured Patrick Mahomes as much as they’d like. However, that doesn’t mean that you’re allowed to scream at your own teammate, especially as a veteran.

For what it’s worth, Joseph Ossai said that he received love from his Bengals teammates after that mistake. Some even took the time to console him after the game, when he was visibly distraught. This will obviously be a learning experience for the young Ossai, who is just in his second year playing in the NFL. As for Germaine Pratt, the LB will be a free agent this offseason.