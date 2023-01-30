There’s palpable tension in the air in the Cincinnati Bengals locker room. Their season ended in brutal fashion after Joseph Ossai’s costly penalty led to a game-winning field goal. Most of the players were sympathetic towards the young defensive lineman, who played his heart out during the game. However, Bengals LB Germaine Pratt had other ideas, blowing up at Joseph Ossai as they were going into the locker room.

It certainly doesn’t feel good to be in Ossai’s shoes in this video, as he’s getting chewed out by his own teammate. A lot of people had negative reactions to Germaine Pratt’s outburst in the Bengals locker rom. These include some of his NFLpeers in Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay and Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Joseph Ossai Bengals Chiefs

Bengals defenders back emotional Joseph Ossai after brutal game-ending penalty vs. Chiefs

R.P. Salao ·

Joe Burrow, Chiefs, Bengals, Patrick Mahomes

Joe Burrow’s stern take on Bengals’ brutal loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes’ wife mocks Bengals after Joe Burrow diss, loss to Chiefs

Angelo Guinhawa ·

It’s a bad look for Germaine Pratt for him to blow up on his own teammate after a loss like that. Frustrations are running high, obviously: the Bengals all game long felt like they were getting shafted by the referees. The defense wasn’t getting to the injured Patrick Mahomes as much as they’d like. However, that doesn’t mean that you’re allowed to scream at your own teammate, especially as a veteran.

For what it’s worth, Joseph Ossai said that he received love from his Bengals teammates after that mistake. Some even took the time to console him after the game, when he was visibly distraught. This will obviously be a learning experience for the young Ossai, who is just in his second year playing in the NFL. As for Germaine Pratt, the LB will be a free agent this offseason.