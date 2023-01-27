Hayden Hurst was seen in uniform on Friday after previously being limited due to a calf injury, per Charlie Goldsmith. And according to Cincinnati Bengals reporter Ben Baby, Hurst will be “good to go” for the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship Game.

Hurst isn’t a player who will make or break the Bengals’ chances of winning on Sunday. With that being said, he’s a key piece to the offensive puzzle. It is no secret that Cincinnati features an impressive core of wide receivers. Opposing defenses understand that the Bengals tend to lean on Joe Burrow and the passing attack. And their strategy typically revolves around containing Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd.

As a result, Hayden Hurst’s presence in the passing game is important. He’s an extra option for Joe Burrow to look for when his receivers are covered well.

Hurts also impacts the blocking game. His versatility from the tight end position will be crucial moving forward.

Hayden Hurst recorded over 400 receiving yards in 13 games for the Bengals this season. He added 52 receptions and a pair of touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes is dealing with an injury for the Chiefs. Regardless, Kansas City will be a difficult team to defeat on the road. The Bengals are going to need all hands on deck.

With that being said, the Bengals are in a good position to pull off a road upset. Joe Burrow and the offense will need their defensive unit to contain the Chiefs during the game. Burrow recently addressed how Cincinnati’s defensive effort helps the offense.

“You’re trying to find the balance of taking your shots and taking risks and pushing the ball downfield and also taking care of the ball, especially when your defense is playing so well,” he said.

We will continue to provide updates on the Bengals ahead of the AFC Championship Game.