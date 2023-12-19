Bengals QB Jake Browning set a new NFL record.

Jake Browning has been a gift that keeps on giving for the Cincinnati Bengals. Without Browning, who knows if the Bengals would still be in the running for a playoff spot at this point of the season amid the season-ending injury of Week 1 starter Joe Burrow.

There has been an immense interest in Browning's popularity lately, and even the league has gone after him for a harmless drug test. Following his performance in the Bengals' 27-24 overtime win at home in Week 15 over the Minnesota Vikings, Browning got a message that he needed to go under a steroid test (h/t the New York Post).

Before that, though, Browning was able to make NFL history, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

“This time, NFL research found Browning to be the first quarterback in NFL history to top 1,000 passing yards and 75 percent completion rate in his first four starts.”

Browning hit those statistical milestones during the Vikings game in which he recorded 324 passing yards and two touchdowns with an interception on 29/42 completions.

Jake Browning is keeping the Bengals' head above water

Browning, who went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft after playing four years of college football with the Washington Huskies, has stepped up big time in lieu of Burrow. The Bengals lost in Browning's first start of the year, as they fell prey to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12, but they have gone undefeated since, with Browning being an effective and poise asset under center for Cincinnati, which, at 8-6, is inside the current playoff picture in the AFC.