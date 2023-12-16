Browning keeps his cool with the game on the line in the 4th quarter

The Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) were fighting for their playoff lives when they took the field at home against the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 15 game, and they appeared to have let an opportunity slip away as they trailed by 14 points heading into the 4th quarter. While the Vikings had only given up 1 touchdown in the previous 3 games, Jake Browning led Cincinnati to three touchdowns in 4th quarter and a field goal in overtime that allowed the Bengals to record a 27-24 triumph.

Browning: "Couple shoutouts. Drew Sample played with a stomach virus and was feeling terrible. Incredible in protection." "Joe Mixon. No running back wants to be in protection all day long. He did a great job." "Our line starting with Ted Karras. Communication." — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) December 16, 2023

Browning continued his sensational run while filling in for injured starter Joe Burrow. The quarterback completed 29 of 42 passes against the Vikings defense for 324 yards with 2 TDs and 1 interception. The Bengals have won 3 games in a row as the season has reached its most critical stage.

While Browning was clearly a hero, he pointed out how well some of his underrated teammates had played when the game was on the line.

“Couple shoutouts. Drew Sample played with a stomach virus and was feeling terrible. Incredible in protection, Browning said. “Joe Mixon. No running back wants to be in protection all day long. He did a great job. Our line starting with Ted Karras. Communication.”

Jake Browning threw 2 touchdown passes to wideout Tee Higgins in the final quarter, the last of which came with 39 seconds left that allowed the Bengals to tie the game. On the play, Higgins caught a high-arcing pass from Browning at the 1-yard-line, and he spun his arm towards the goal line. The ball went over the pylon for the crucial touchdown.

Mixon scored the other touchdown, and he had 10 carries for 47 yards.