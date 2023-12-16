Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor shares how quarterback Jake Browning's composure helped fuel their overtime win over the Vikings

Despite throwing an interception while trailing 14-3 in the third quarter, Jake Browning was unfazed. The interception would lead to a Minnesota Vikings field goal to increase that lead to 17-3, but that was just when Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals were getting to work.

After that Vikings drive, Browning led the Bengals on three straight touchdown drives in the fourth quarter. This included a clutch throw surrounded by pressure to Tee Higgins, which resulted in a touchdown with under a minute left in the game. The game went into overtime, where Browning's completion to Tyler Boyd led to the game-winning field goal.

Following the game, coach Zac Taylor explained how Browning's ‘steady' nature helped spark their comeback.

“Jake's just so steady, he really is. He doesn't get rattled by a negative play, doesn't overreact to it. The interception is just a great example of that. A guy in his fourth ever career start throws a pick. I think it was Cover-2 and the corner kind of played games and he tried to bait him and throw it over the top. He came back the next drive and led us to a touchdown drive. That's what you want to see from your quarterback, a guy who doesn't get too high or too low, is able to move on. That's exactly what he did and that was really impressive,” via the Bengals on X.

Zac Taylor and Jake Browning speak to the media after Week 15 against the Vikings. https://t.co/tDq2RZhTDN — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 16, 2023

Overall on the day, Browning completed 29-42 passes for 324 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He seemed to inherit Joe Burrow's calm persona, and is doing way better than Bengals fans could have hoped. Browning has now helped Cincinnati to 8-6, with a real shot at the playoffs.