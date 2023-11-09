A dynamic pair of Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, are both dealing with injuries

After a sluggish, 1-3 start to the 2023 season, the Cincinnati Bengals have finally returned to familiar form. Now winners of four consecutive games, three which came against Playoff teams from last season, it's safe to say that the Bengals are officially the sleeping giant in the AFC, but they could potentially be missing two key pieces of their offensive attack for this Sunday's game versus Rookie of the Year front-runner CJ Stroud and the surprising 4-4 Houston Texans.

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have emerged as one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, both topping 1,000 yards each of the last two seasons, and unfortunately, both have made appearances on the Bengals injury report this week.

Ja'Marr Chase's inclusion is not a surprise. His status for Sunday's game has been in question ever since he took a hard fall on his back during the Bengals win over the Buffalo Bills. He was not a participant in Bengals practice on Wednesday. Tee Higgins on the other hand only popped up on the Bengals injury report yesterday with a hamstring strain. Their respective statuses for Sunday's game did become a little clearer during Bengals practice today.

All eyes on #Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, who came down hard on his back on Sunday. He’s got to be sore, but positive news that he’s at practice. Tee Higgins popped up on the injury report yesterday with a hamstring strain. Something to watch… https://t.co/Z6htcPAZ68 — DocFlynn (@DocFlynnNFL) November 9, 2023

In addition to the above video of Chase's and Higgins' arrivals at Bengals practice, Adam Schefter also shared on X that while Chase and Higgins were both at practice, only Chase would be a participant on Thursday. However, Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Kelsey Conway shared that neither Higgins or Chase were on the field at the start of Thursday's practice.

Whether or not Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins play, the Bengals will be tasked with keeping pace with a Texans offense that exploded for 39 points last week. After that, on a short week, the Bengals will visit Baltimore for a major AFC North clash on Thursday Night Football.