Many people were thrilled with the Philadelphia Eagles' 40-22 blowout of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, and opposing NFL players weren't excused from that group. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase wasn't shy about wanting the Eagles to win going into the game, and other players followed suit.

After the game, Chase took to Instagram to troll the Chiefs for their embarrassing performance, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

On an individual and a team level, Chase has been one of the Chiefs' biggest rivals over the last seven years since they started becoming the dynasty that they are today. His Bengals have squared off with Kansas City in a number of regular season classics and a pair of very close AFC Championship Games, which the two teams split. Chase has been excellent in most of those matchups, so it makes sense why there would be some hatred between the two.

Chase and the Bengals will be hoping to make out back to the Super Bowl themselves next season after back-to-back seasons missing out on the postseason. Joe Burrow's injury in 2023 derailed the Bengals' season and an awful defense forced them to miss the postseason in 2024, so Chase and company will be very hungry to get back to those heights after nearly winning Super Bowl 56.

The big question for the Bengals this offseason is whether Chase's running mate, star wideout Tee Higgins, will be back with the Bengals next season. Higgins is a free agent this offseason and will have plenty of interested suitors as one of the best players at any position on the open market, so the Bengals will have to pay up to keep him around.

Having Higgins on the field makes Chase's life a lot easier, but the former LSU superstar should be very productive no matter what kind of talent is around him. He has built great chemistry with Burrow and can dominate just about any matchup, allowing him to be one of the best players in the NFL each year. If the Bengals can figure things out on the other side of the ball, they should be back in the playoffs again next season.