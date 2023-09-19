The Cincinnati Bengals are now 0-2 in a season they were expected to contend for if not win the Super Bowl. Joe Burrow's calf injury in training camp has given way to additional concerns as he appears to have aggravated it in Sunday's loss to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bengals' likely injury replacement for Burrow if he can't play is far from proven as he has never completed a pass in the NFL. Analyst Shannon Sharpe had a worrisome assessment of Burrow's calf injury that Bengals and fantasy football fans alike won't enjoy.

Next up for Cincinnati is a Monday night clash with former Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. Burrow hasn't been to the mountaintop like Stafford has, but he does have the statistical pedigree to challenge the former Detroit Lion on the field.

Burrow's favorite target is Ja'Marr Chase, who has had a disappointing start to the 2023 season. After putting up two straight 1,000 yard seasons to begin his career in The Queen City, Chase has just 70 yards receiving through two games so far.

A frustrated Chase called for more offensive creativity and deep balls from the Bengals' offense in interview comments that have begun making the rounds.

“Some go routes in there, just some downfield shots,” Chase said according to Pro Football Network. “Maybe we’ll move me around some more, and we’ll just see some adjustments. Who knows? I’m getting a lot of bubble screens, so definitely gotta take some more shots, like I just said.”

“We waited (until) last minute to take shots,” Chase said after the Bengals' three-point loss. “We knew they were sitting the whole game. We’ve got to capitalize on the stuff we see early in the game.”