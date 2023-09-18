This has been a nightmare start to the season for the Cincinnati Bengals. They have started the season 0-2, with both losses coming at the hands of two division rivals. Joe Burrow hasn't looked the same in his return from his calf injury. To make matters worse, Burrow reaggravated the calf injury late into their Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

In the following day's episode of First Take, former star NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe talked about Joe Burrow's calf injury. Sharpe stated his assessment of Burrow's injury, using his insight as a former player. Sharpe also is worried about the Bengals' awful start, citing the offensive line's struggles against a stout Ravens pass-rush. (video from ClutchPoints)

“I’m a firm believer that if you limp into the season, you’ll limp out of it… How many guys have ever got healthier during the football season?”

Calf injuries are notorious for persisting for a long period. While Burrow was out for most of the Bengals' training camp, that still wasn't enough for him to fully recover. It was painfully clear that Burrow was struggling on that injured calf of his. He was mostly stationary in the pocket instead of moving like he usually does. The one time he needed to make a throw on the run was on the same play he reaggravated that calf injury.

The Bengals now find themselves in a precarious spot this early in the season. Joe Burrow is clearly not healthy, and he needs more time to recover. However, they're also 0-2, and a 0-3 hole would be hard to come back from. They will be battling a Rams team that's looked rejuvenated, and also has Aaron Donald, who tormented Burrow in the Super Bowl. What will Cincinnati do?