Cincinnati Bengals fans can seemingly rejoice. Amid all the contract drama and speculation, Ja'Marr Chase is expected to suit up in Sunday's season opener versus the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The star wide receiver appeared to be trending in that direction after logging limited practices the last two days, but given his training camp hold-in, one could not be too sure about his Week 1 status. While Chase might be a bit rusty on the field, quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals are surely elated to learn of this development.

When operating at full capacity, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is one of the top game-breakers in the league. Despite catching passes from a backup quarterback for a decent chunk of the 2023-24 season, he recorded a career-high 100 receptions for 1,216 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games played.

His elite playmaking ability and excellent chemistry with former LSU teammate Burrow makes Chase an integral part of Cincinnati's offense. That is exactly why he has been pushing hard for a contract extension two years before his current deal expires.

Bengals-Ja'Marr Chase contract conflict

After seeing several upper echelon and elite wideouts get mammoth paydays over the offseason, the 2021 Second-Team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler is eager to put pen to paper. Timing has complicated negotiations, however.

The Bengals are hoping to avoid making a potential history-making commitment– Ja'Marr Chase reportedly wants to be the highest-paid receiver in the NFL– and maintain a bit more financial flexibility in what could be the final season of their optimal Super Bowl window.

Though, because the organization extended Burrow after the third year of his rookie contract, Chase presumably expects ownership to make similar accommodations. After all, they might be the best QB-WR duo in the sport today. Splitting them up is not probable, at least not in the foreseeable future. No. 1 does not wish to wait much longer to officially solidify that union.

But he might be done taking a stand in 2024. Based on his latest status update for the Patriots game, one can reasonably assume that the two sides are moving closer to reaching a new deal. The fact that Chase is participating in practice suggests that he believes the franchise will take care of him imminently.

Regardless, fans are relieved to look ahead to the Bengals' 2024-25 opener. Offseason contract drama can be mentally draining for all involved. It is time for people to redirect their attention to the football product. Ja'Marr Chase might start off a little slow following a prolonged on-field absence, but New England will still need to devote considerable energy into trying to suppress this tremendous talent.

The Bengals and Pats are set to battle in The Jungle, starting at 1 p.m. ET. As of now, Chase should be in action.