With a Cincinnati Bengals Week 1 matchup with the New England Patriots coming up, a season of title hopes is beginning. They are looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2023. Ahead of the Bengals-Patriots matchup, we'll be making our Bengals Week 1 predictions.

Quarterback Joe Burrow is set to return from a wrist injury. He missed seven games and Jack Browning could not bring the team to the playoffs. This is the second injury that has ended a season from Burrow prematurely. His rookie season ended after ten games after a knee injury.

The Bengals get an easy start to the season on paper with the Patriots. With Jacoby Brissett at quarterback and an offensive line with massive questions, they are expected to be very bad this year. With Jamarr Chase still holding out for a new contract, they will likely not need him to put up big offensive numbers.

If the Bengals can get off to a 1-0 start, they will get a head start in the AFC North race. With that, let's look at the Bengals Week 6 bold predictions.

The Bengals will score the most points in the league in Week 1

While the season can't be deemed a success in Week 1, the Bengals would be in a brutal spot if they lost. They are the biggest favorites in Week 1 at -8.5 on FanDuel. Despite the questions around Chase, their offense should click on Sunday. The Patriots allowed the second-most points last year and that was with Matthew Judon.

Chase is not the only great player on the offense. Tee Higgins, Chase Brown, and Mike Gesicki are more than enough to dominate the Patriots. Other teams will be shaking off the cobwebs against stronger units. The Bengals get a comfortable landing spot at home to start their season.

The Bengals' team total on FanDuel is 24.5 and fans should expect that to go over. The Patriots allowed over 25 points seven times last year including in their Week 1 loss to the Eagles. The 2023 Bengals scored 25 points seven times as well, some of those without Burrow under center.

Tee Higgins will crack 125 yards

For the Bengals to score a bevy of points, Tee Higgins will have to shine in Week 1. There is no official designation on Chase yet, but he is unlikely to play considering he has barely practiced. Higgins is headed to unrestricted free agency at the end of the year and is set to have a monster season. He can get his numbers started on the right path with a big game.

Higgins has reached 125 yards six times in his career and should do it again on Sunday. One of those games was on December 28 of last year, when he reached 128 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots. Higgins will be the Bengals' number-one receiver in this game and they will dominate on offense.

While there are heavy expectations on Higgins, don't expect it to affect his performance. The Bengals have a history of letting guys play on expiring deals and letting them shine. Safety Jessie Bates did that in 2022 and was excellent before leaving to sign with the Falcons. Higgins starts that campaign against one of the worst teams on paper.

Trey Hendrickson will get 2.5 sacks

One of the reasons that the Patriots are so bad on paper is because of their offensive line. That group features multiple players playing out of position and a quarterback who is not very mobile. Trey Hendrickson is a dominant defensive lineman who can feast on this unit. Expect him to get 2.5 sacks for the Bengals in a big win.

Hendrickson has made the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons with the Bengals. With two more years to go until free agency, the lineman is set to get a huge payday. That is because of games like his only other 2.5 sack game, last season against the Cardinals. Last year's Arizona team was brutal, just like New England is supposed to be this year.

For Cincinnati to compete with the Chiefs this year, they need a great defense. Hendrickson had 1.5 sacks for the Bengals in their AFC Championship Game win over Kansas City in 2022, While that potential matchup is a long way away, it is important to get off to a good start to be in peak form for the postseason.