Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase exposes Joe Burrow as fashion fraud in hilarious bombshell

Maybe the only thing that rivaled Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s emergence last season was his fashion style. As the season progressed, he got more and more bold. Not many people saw it coming, but Burrow became a fashion icon in his second year with the Bengals.

Well, apparently there is a reason for it and it has nothing to do with Burrow. According to SB Nation staff reporter Tyler R. Tynes, Burrow doesn’t even like to shop for himself.

Ja'Marr Chase claims Joe Burrow "won't buy his own clothes" 😂 (via @TylerRickyTynes) pic.twitter.com/HZJufwkaqu — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 27, 2022

Bengals Pro Bowl receiver Ja’Marr Chase spoke on the topic.

“(Joe) always asks me to shop for him and drop it off at the house. He’s not really into fashion like that, he cool with his li’l khakis and skinny jeans,” the Bengals receiver said.

That’s quite the admission from Chase. Joe Burrow practically broke the internet with some of the outfits he wore last year. Whether it was his fur coats, the Cartier sunglasses, the Sponge Bob or purple striped suits, he was setting a fashion trend. But it sounds as though he owes a thanks to his Bengals teammate.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Burrow will just have to let his play on the field do all the talking. That likely will not be a problem. In his first full season as a starter in the NFL, Burrow led Cincinnati to Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals were within three minutes of winning the game until Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald ruined the party.