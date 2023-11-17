Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase believes that the team should be capable of weathering Joe Burrow's wrist injury.

There still may be seven games to go in the Cincinnati Bengals' 2023 season, but it's not looking good as far as their playoff hopes are concerned. Following a 34-20 loss to AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals are now 5-5, good for dead-last in the division. And to make matters worse, the Bengals lost star quarterback Joe Burrow to a wrist injury in the second quarter of their Thursday night defeat, with Burrow being unable to return despite attempting to do so.

In Burrow's stead, the Bengals had to rely on second-string QB Jake Browning, who, all things considered, put in an admirable shift at the point of attack. He tallied 68 yards while completing eight of his 14 passes, with one of those completions going for a touchdown. At this point, Burrow's status in the Bengals' upcoming slate remains up in the air, so Browning may have to be pressed into the duty amid all the pressure surrounding Cincinnati as they try to climb up the playoff picture.

At the very least, Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, despite acknowledging the difficult predicament that lies ahead, believes that the team should be capable of weathering the storm, with the next man up mentality ensuring that the team doesn't drop off completely in the wake of Joe Burrow's injury.

“It’s tough seeing that happen during a game like this. It’s part of football. Next man up is what I’ve always been told,” Chase said, per Charlie Goldsmith of Enquirer.

This is one of those situations where a team can either sink or swim, and given Ja'Marr Chase's confidence in himself and his team, there's simply no way he's admitting that his team will be sinking.

But for now, the Bengals will have to prioritize Joe Burrow's well-being, especially when many believe he was already dealing with a wrist issue prior to their game against the Ravens since he was wearing a wrist brace as he was exiting the bus heading into M&T Bank Stadium. At the very least, the Bengals' next game won't be until November 27, when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, so perhaps by then, Burrow's wrist has already recovered.