Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow left Thursday Night Football vs. the Baltimore Ravens with an injury, and the internet reacted.

Seeing Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow grimace as he walked off the field was one thing. Seeing his arm go limp as he tried to simply throw the ball on the sideline was another. More worrying. A sure sign something is wrong.

Before halftime in Thursday Night Football's Bengals-Baltimore Ravens matchup, Burrow headed to the locker room to get his throwing wrist examined. Jake Browning entered the game to replace Burrow as Cincy awaited word on the severity of their franchise QB's injury.

For many observers on X (formerly Twitter,) the intrigue of this story began even before Burrow grabbed at his wrist following a touchdown pass to RB Joe Mixon.

Eagle-eyed viewers watching the game on Amazon Prime Video noticed that Burrow was wearing a brace or wrap around his wrist getting off the Bengals' team bus. This, despite Burrow not appearing on the injury report this past week, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Maybe the most concerning part of the injury was the fact that Burrow wasn't even hit on the play. Instead, he clutched his wrist area after throwing a pass, one Bengals fan and publisher pointed out.

It was tough for some to be optimistic in the situation. Going into halftime losing with Burrow's availability in doubt was going to hit a “dark place for Bengals fans” observed The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.

A sports medicine doctor wondered about Burrow's elbow, noting that it appeared the QB was wearing a pad around it. The doctor also speculated that Burrow's “reaction was like someone who has irritated the ulnar nerve in the elbow.”

And of course, since it is social media, stay on your toes out there. One X user reported that Burrow's injury “is an amputation candidate.”

Where did that report come from? “Charissa Thompson” of course.