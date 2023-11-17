Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Joe Burrow sprained his wrist during their loss to the Baltimore Ravens on TNF.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave a concerning update on quarterback Joe Burrow's injury after their 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.

“Bengals' HC Zac Taylor told reporters that they believe QB Joe Burrow has a sprained right wrist,” per ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.

"Looks like he sprained his wrist" Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/SJ2fVzdUSr — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 17, 2023

Joe Burrow fell on his wrist before and after he threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Joe Mixon late in the first half against the Ravens. Zac Taylor yanked him from the game shortly afterward. Burrow never took the field again in Cincinnati's second straight loss.

Burrow completed 11 of 17 passes for 101 yards and one touchdown before he injured his wrist. Jake Browning took over quarterbacking duties for the Bengals. He completed eight of 14 passes for 68 yards and one touchdown. He also finished the game with 40 rushing yards.

The Bengals surrendered 248 passing yards just four days after Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud torched them for 356 yards in the air. Cincy, which fell to 5-5 on the season, all but kissed its third straight AFC North division title hopes goodbye.

To make matters worse for the Bengals, cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt re-aggravated his quad injury shortly after Burrow left the game. Cincinnati's secondary has looked horrendous the past two weeks. It could potentially get worse with Taylor-Britt out of commission.

Just when the Bengals were making headway with four straight wins, they suddenly lose of their stars to injury. They're limping with two straight losses heading into their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12.

Zac Taylor and Co. have 10 days to regroup before they face the Steelers. Who Dey Nation hopes Joe Burrow and Cam Taylor-Britt will take the field by then.