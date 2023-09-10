The beginning of the 2023 season did not go as planned for Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati was routed 24-3 by the Cleveland Browns and Chase had a relatively pedestrian 39 yards on five receptions.
After the game, Chase's comments about the Browns from earlier this week came back to bite him.
During Thursday's practice, Ja'Marr Chase had some choice words for his Cleveland foes.
“It don't feel no different,” said Chase, per NFL.com. “It's just the hooping and hollering about the Cleveland Browns. I was about to call them the elves, but yeah.”
After Sunday's embarrassing Bengals result, Chase seemed to be a good sport about the remarks, calling back to them during his postgame press conference.
“It's frustrating because I called they a** elves and we just lost to some elves,” said Chase after the game. “So I'm pissed on my part, I'm pissed on that end.”
The Browns' mascot is known as Brownie The Elf.
It certainly wasn't the start the Bengals had hoped for following deep postseason runs in each of the past two seasons. Newly resigned quarterback Joe Burrow struggled mightily on the afternoon, recording just 82 passing yards on 14/31 completions.
It's important to remember that this isn't the first time the Bengals have stumbled out of the gates. Last season, Cincinnati lost its first two contests before rebounding and making a return to the AFC Championship Game, where they lost in a close game to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Bengals will hope to even up their record next week at home against the Baltimore Ravens.