The beginning of the 2023 season did not go as planned for Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati was routed 24-3 by the Cleveland Browns and Chase had a relatively pedestrian 39 yards on five receptions.

After the game, Chase's comments about the Browns from earlier this week came back to bite him.

During Thursday's practice, Ja'Marr Chase had some choice words for his Cleveland foes.

“It don't feel no different,” said Chase, per NFL.com. “It's just the hooping and hollering about the Cleveland Browns. I was about to call them the elves, but yeah.”

After Sunday's embarrassing Bengals result, Chase seemed to be a good sport about the remarks, calling back to them during his postgame press conference.