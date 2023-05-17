Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is preparing for his third year in the NFL in 2023. Ahead of the season, Chase has set some lofty goals that are all franchise oriented, reports Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson.

“Cincinnati stuff. Stuff to have my name written around this whole facility. Every receiver record they have.”

Chase wants to see his name in the Bengals’ record books, which has to put a smile on the faces of Cincinnati fans. Having individual goals is one thing, but to want to do them specifically for one team is another. Although given his first two years in Cincinnati and his fit within the Bengals system, his desire to be a mainstay in southern Ohio makes sense.

Ever since the Bengals drafted Ja’Marr Chase, it looked like he was going to have success in the NFL. Teaming up with his college teammate Joe Burrow from LSU was a dream come true for both wide receiver and quarterback; they have looked like the same dynamic duo they were during their Tigers’ days, although much better as NFL stars.

The Bengals as a team will have high expectations this season, so the lofty goals from Chase are par for the course within the organization. With Burrow at the helm, the Bengals will expect to be Super Bowl contenders year in and year out.

This season, Burrow, Chase and company will be looking to avenge an AFC Championship loss to the eventual Super Bowl champions in the Kansas City Chiefs. If Chase has the season he is expecting of himself, he will undoubtedly help the Bengals put themselves in a good position for a rematch.