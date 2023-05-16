A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Cincinnati Bengals superstar quarterback Joe Burrow is without a doubt one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL today. As a matter of fact, if you ask Bengals teammate Ja’Marr Chase, the two-time Pro Bowler is adamant that Joe is at the top of the food chain.

Nevertheless, despite his stature as part of the creme de la creme, Burrow is more than happy to make the necessary financial sacrifices in order to ensure that the Bengals are able to stay within the salary cap. According to Chase, Joe Burrow also wants his teammates to secure their respective bags:

“It means he wants to win,” Chase said, via Bengals beat reporter Charlie Goldsmith of the Enquirer. “He’s not a big guy on money. He knows he’s the best quarterback in the league. He doesn’t need the money to prove that. He wants to look out for the people around him and keep the team around him.”

As Ja’Marr Chase said, it’s not all about money for Burrow. Winning takes precedence for the star QB, and he is willing to give up a few million dollars to make sure that the Bengals are able to maintain the necessary cap maneuverability to retain some of the team’s most important weapons.

“Of course everybody wants their money. But here in this locker room, everyone wants to win,” Chase added.

It’s not as if Burrow is going broke, though. Now that he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, Burrow is expected to sign a new long-term contract that will possibly be in the $50 million range per season. Not bad for a dude that’s not a “big guy on money.”