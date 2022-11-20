Published November 20, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals finally got some good news regarding Ja’Marr Chase’s injury… for next week, at least. The star wide receiver is officially ruled OUT for their Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However… Chase is now off crutches, and he’ll likely practice AND play for Cincy’ Week 12 match against the Tennessee Titans, according to league sources.

Ja’Marr Chase suffered the hip injury during the Bengals’ game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. Since then, Chase has been ruled out of every game due to the injury. Having him back on the field against a TJ Watt-led Steelers defense is a godsend for Cincy fans.

The Bengals have been maddeningly inconsistent during the 2022 season. For every dominating win they’ve had this season, they’ve had an equally bad loss against a random team. They’ve beaten teams like the Dolphins and the Falcons, but have also dropped games to teams like the Browns and a Cooper Rush-led Cowboys team.

The return of Ja’Marr Chase should hopefully stabilize this Bengals team as they prepare for a massive playoff push. Chase has been the fulcrum of the Cincy offense, as his ability to get open opens up so many opportunities for their other receivers. Without him, the Bengals’ wide receiver room has looked disjointed at times.

The Bengals are now going to be facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in a de facto must-win game. A win here makes their push for the top of the AFC North stronger. If they lose here, though, the consequences might be devastating for their playoff chances.