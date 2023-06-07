Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow might have a future with baseball. But seriously, Burrow looked relatively capable of hitting balls during Cincinnati Reds batting practice while taking some pitches in front of Reds players during Wednesday's warmups at the Great American Ball Park.

Joe Burrow putting on a show at BP in front of Reds players @JomboyMediaFB pic.twitter.com/MznIo1gyBl — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 7, 2023

The Reds are back in Cincy for a three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers that started already on Tuesday. The Reds won that game, 9-8, thanks to their clutch hitting late in the contest so that probably left Joe Burrow feeling inspired to try hitting baseballs. It's obviously not his specialty, but Burrow looked as though he was genuinely having fun out there.

With the Reds among the worst teams in the big leagues in terms of home-run production, Joe Burrow might get a look from Cincy's front office if he continues to hit balls like that. Of course, that's not going to happen because at the end of the day, there's just one job and one job only for Joe Burrow, which is as the lead quarterback of the Bengals, who came just a win away last season from going back to the Super Bowl.

In the 2022 NFL regular season, Burrow passed for 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, while leading the Bengals to a 12-4 record. The Bengals are still viewed as among the top teams to watch out for not just in the AFC North division and the AFC but in the entire NFL, especially after they just managed to appear in consecutive AFC Championship Games.